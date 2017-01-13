Dave Grohl Through the Years

  • Dave Grohl Through the Years56th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 26: (L-R) Musicians Krist Novoselic, Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, and Pat Smear accept the Best Rock Song award for 'Cut Me Some Slack' onstage during the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
  • Dave Grohl Through the YearsFoo Fighters Live At The Universal Ampitheater380941 02: Singer/guitarist Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs with his band October 25, 2000 at the Universal Ampitheater in Universal City, CA. (Photo by Troy Augusto/Newsmakers)
  • Dave Grohl Through the Yearsn120599_foo_fighters12/5/99 New York, NY. The Foo Fighters at the VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards. From l-r: frontman, Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins and Nate Mendel. Photo by Brenda Chase Online USA, Inc.
  • Dave Grohl Through the YearsFoo Fighters In Concert At The Wiltern TheatreLOS ANGELES - OCTOBER 22: Singer Dave Grohl of the band Foo Fighters performs at the Wiltern Theatre on October 22, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)
  • Dave Grohl Through the YearsDavid Grohl At The 16th Annual Bridge School benefit concertMOUNTAIN VIEW, CA - OCTOBER 26: Foo Fighters lead singer David Grohl performs at the 16th annunal Bridge School benefit concert October 26, 2002 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
  • Dave Grohl Through the Years45th Annual Grammy AwardsNEW YORK - FEBRUARY 23: Lou Reed and Dave Grohl during the 45th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on February 23, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)
  • Dave Grohl Through the YearsY100 Radio ShowDave Grohl of Foo Fighters at Y100 Radio Show in Philadelphia, PA on December 3, 1999 Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images
  • Dave Grohl Through the Years43rd Annual Grammy Awards - PressroomDave Grohl of Foo Fighters poses backstage with Grammys the group won for Best Rock Album and Best Music Video/Short Form backstage at the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2001. Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect
  • Dave Grohl Through the YearsTayler Hawkins (L) and David Grohl (R) of the bandNEW YORK, UNITED STATES: Tayler Hawkins (L) and David Grohl (R) of the band "Foo Fighters" introduce the group "Queen" at the 16th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Dinner 19 March 2001, at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York. AFP PHOTO/ Stan HONDA (Photo credit should read STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Dave Grohl Through the YearsThe 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Paul McCartney and Dave Grohl perform onstage at the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
  • Dave Grohl Through the YearsApple Introduces iPhone 5SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 12: Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs during an Apple special event at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on September 12, 2012 in San Francisco, California. Apple announced the iPhone 5, the latest version of the popular smart phone. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
  • Dave Grohl Through the YearsSound City Players In Concert - New York, NYNEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Dave Grohl of the Sound City Players performs at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 13, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)
  • Dave Grohl Through the Years2014 Summer TCA Tour - Day 3BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 10: Musician/writer/director Dave Grohl speaks onstage at the "Foo Fighters: Sonic Highways" panel during the HBO portion of the 2014 Summer Television Critics Association at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 10, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
  • Dave Grohl Through the Years"Foo Fighters: Sonic Highways" New York PremiereNEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 14: Singer/musician Dave Grohl of The Foo Fighters attends The "Foo Fighters: Sonic Highways" New York Premiere at Ed Sullivan Theater on October 14, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)
  • Dave Grohl Through the Years57th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Musician Dave Grohl speaks onstage during The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
  • Dave Grohl Through the YearsFoo Fighters Perform Live In BrisbaneBRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 24: Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs at Suncorp Stadium on February 24, 2015 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
  • Dave Grohl Through the YearsFoo Fighters Perform Live In BrisbaneBRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 24: Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs at Suncorp Stadium on February 24, 2015 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
  • Dave Grohl Through the Yearsgettyimages-464298096_594_screen<> at Suncorp Stadium on February 24, 2015 in Brisbane, Australia.
  • Dave Grohl Through the Years24th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscar Viewing Party - Red CarpetWEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 28: Musician Dave Grohl (L) and Jordyn Blum attend the 24th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscar Viewing Party at The City of West Hollywood Park on February 28, 2016 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF)
  • Dave Grohl Through the Years56th GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 26: Musician Dave Grohl performs with Queens of the Stone Age onstage during the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
  • Dave Grohl Through the Years32nd Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 29: (L-R) Musician Dave Grohl presents musicians Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS the ASCAP Founders Award at the 32nd Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards at the Loews Hollywood Hotel on April 29, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
  • Dave Grohl Through the YearsCelebrities Visit "Late Show With David Letterman" - May 20, 2015NEW YORK, NY - MAY 20: Dave Grohl of the Foo fighters visits "Late Show With David Letterman" - May 20, 2015 at Ed Sullivan Theater on May 20, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
  • Dave Grohl Through the YearsAnsan Valley Rock FestivalANSAN, SOUTH KOREA - JULY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs on stage during the Ansan Valley Rock Festival on July 26, 2015 in Ansan, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
  • Dave Grohl Through the YearsFoo Fighters' Sonic Highway World Tour At The ForumINGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 21: Musician Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs at the Forum on September 21, 2015 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
  • Dave Grohl Through the Yearsgettyimages-510353368_594_screenattends the 2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring Irving Azoff at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 14, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.
  • Dave Grohl Through the Yearsgettyimages-510507750_594_screenonstage during The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
  • Dave Grohl Through the Years88th Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsHOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 28: Musician Dave Grohl (R) and Jordyn Blum attend the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
  • Dave Grohl Through the Years88th Annual Academy Awards - Fan ArrivalsHOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 28: Musician Dave Grohl attends the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images)
  • Dave Grohl Through the Yearsgettyimages-512941276_594_screenonstage during the 88th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
  • Dave Grohl Through the Years88th Annual Academy Awards - ShowHOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 28: Musician Dave Grohl performs onstage during the 88th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Categories: Entertainment Features Music

