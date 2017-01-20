  • Paul Stanley Through The YearsGive Us A Kiss10th May 1976: American rock group Kiss arrive at London airport for their first European tour, already sporting black and silver make up and costumes. From left to right they are guitarist Ace Frehley, lead singer Gene Simmons, guitarist Paul Stanley and drummer Peter Criss. (Photo by Peter Cade/Central Press/Getty Images)
  • Paul Stanley Through The YearsWestminster Kiss10th May 1976: American theatrical glam rock group Kiss pose on Westminster Bridge in London at the start of their first ever European tour. The band members are, from left to right; Paul Stanley, Peter Criss, Ace Frehley and Gene Simmons. (Photo by Peter Cade/Central Press/Getty Images)
  • Paul Stanley Through The Years''Kiss'' Performs in New Jersey371734 05: Bass player Gene Simmons, lead guitarist Ace Frehley, and rhythm guitarist and vocalist Paul Stanley of the rock group ''KISS'' perform live, June 27, 2000 at the Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by George De Sota/Liaison)
  • Paul Stanley Through The Years''Kiss'' Performs in New Jersey371734 06: Lead guitarist Ace Frehley and vocalist Paul Stanley of the rock group ''KISS'' perform live, June 27, 2000 at the Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by George De Sota/Liaison)
  • Paul Stanley Through The Years''Kiss'' Performs in New Jersey371734 07: Vocalist Paul Stanley of the rock group ''KISS'' performs live, June 27, 2000 at the Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by George De Sota/Liaison)
  • Paul Stanley Through The Years81199_kiss038/11/99 Hollywood, CA Rock group KISS is honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Pictured (l to r) Ace Frehley, Gene Simmons, Peter Criss, and Paul Stanley. Photo Brenda Chase/Online USA, Inc.
  • Paul Stanley Through The Yearsn102999_stanley10/29/99 Las Vegas, Nv. Paul Stanley of "KISS" at the "iBash99," the first interactive Halloween Party from Las Vegas. Photo Brenda Chase Online USA
  • Paul Stanley Through The YearsRock Star Movie Premiere394091 05: Gene Simmons (L) and Paul Stanley of the rock band Kiss attend the premiere of the film "Rock Star" September 4, 2001 in Westwood, CA. (Photo by David Klein/Getty Images)
  • Paul Stanley Through The YearsAmerican Bandstand's 50th..A Celebration - Day 1KISS, with Paul Stanley, performs at a taping of "American Bandstand's 50th....A Celebration" at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Pasadena, Ca. Friday, April 19, 2002. Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect.
  • Paul Stanley Through The Years32nd Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 29: Musicians Gene Simmons (L) and Paul Stanley of KISS accept the ASCAP Founders Award at the 32nd Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards at the Loews Hollywood Hotel on April 29, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
  • Paul Stanley Through The YearsKiss10th May 1976: American glam rock band KISS arrive at London Airport in all their finery, the boys are here to start their first ever European tour and have brought an arsenal of fireball machines, giant blow torches, rocket launching guitars, exploding drumsticks, etc, with them. They are, from left to right; Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley (back), Paul Stanley and Peter Criss (front). (Photo by Peter Cade/Central Press/Getty Images)
  • Paul Stanley Through The YearsPaul Stanley, lead singer for the rock group KISS,MIAMI, : Paul Stanley, lead singer for the rock group KISS, holds up a Playboy Magazine -- in which the band has a spread -- with the other members of the band 29 January during a press conference at Pro Player Stadium in Miami, Florida, ahead of the 31 January Super Bowl XXXIII where the band will perform in the pre-game show. From left are: Gene Simmons, Peter Criss, Stanley and Ace Frehley. AFP PHOTO/RHONA WISE (Photo credit should read RHONA WISE/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Paul Stanley Through The YearsKiss Perform At Wembley ArenaLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 12: Paul Stanley of Kiss performs at Wembley Arena on May 12, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)
  • Paul Stanley Through The YearsKiss Play The Forum in LondonLONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 04: Paul Stanley of US rock group Kiss performs live on stage, for a one-off Independence Day show as a fundraiser for the Help for Heroes charity, at The Kentish Town Forum on July 4, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)
  • Paul Stanley Through The YearsSpirit Of Excellence Awards 2014 - ArrivalsCENTURY CITY, CA - SEPTEMBER 23: Musician Paul Stanley of KISS attends the Spirit of Excellence Awards 2014 at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on September 23, 2014 in Century City, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
  • Paul Stanley Through The YearsThe 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Martin Bandier - ArrivalsBEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Musician Paul Stanley of Kiss (R) and Erin Sutton attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute To Industry Icons honoring Martin Bandier at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 7, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
  • Paul Stanley Through The Years32nd Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards - Red CarpetHOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 29: (L-R) Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons attend the 32nd Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards held at The Loews Hollywood Hotel on April 29, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
  • Paul Stanley Through The Years32nd Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 29: (L-R) Musician Dave Grohl presents musicians Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS the ASCAP Founders Award at the 32nd Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards at the Loews Hollywood Hotel on April 29, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
  • Paul Stanley Through The YearsKISS 40th Anniversary World TourPERTH, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 03: Gene Simmons, Eric Singer, Tommy Thayer and Paul Stanley of KISS, perform during their opening show for the Australian leg of their 40th anniversary world tour at Perth Arena on October 3, 2015 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
  • Paul Stanley Through The Yearsgettyimages-510293568_594_screenattends the 2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring Irving Azoff at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 14, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.
  • Paul Stanley Through The Yearsgettyimages-510294592_594_screenattends the 2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring Irving Azoff at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 14, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.
  • Paul Stanley Through The Years2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Irving Azoff - Backstage And AudienceBEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 14: (L-R) Musicians Paul Stanley, Alice Cooper, and Gene Simmons attend the 2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring Irving Azoff at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 14, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • Paul Stanley Through The Years2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Irving Azoff - Backstage And AudienceBEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 14: (L-R) DuJour CEO Jason Binn, recording artists Paul Stanley, Alice Cooper, and Gene Simmons attend the 2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring Irving Azoff at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 14, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • Paul Stanley Through The YearsUS-KISS-WALK OF FAME 2Members of the rock band Kiss (from left to right): Ace Frehley, Paul Stanley, Peter Criss and Gene Simmons pose by the star they received during a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony 11 August 1999 in Hollywood, Ca. The group, known for their theatrical stage performances, has sold 80 million records over their 26 year career. AFP PHOTO/Vince BUCCI / AFP / VINCE BUCCI (Photo credit should read VINCE BUCCI/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Paul Stanley Through The YearsLos Angeles Kiss v Las Vegas OutlawsLAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 04: (L-R) Singer/bassist Gene Simmons and singer/guitarist Paul Stanley of Kiss, owners of the Los Angeles Kiss, and Motley Crue singer Vince Neil, owner of the Las Vegas Outlaws, pose with a rivalry trophy before the two teams played each other at the Thomas & Mack Center on May 4, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
  • Paul Stanley Through The YearsLos Angeles Kiss v Las Vegas OutlawsLAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 04: Fans dressed as Gene Simmons (L) and Paul Stanley of Kiss watch a game between the Los Angeles Kiss, owned by Simmons and Stanley, and the Las Vegas Outlaws at the Thomas & Mack Center on May 4, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Las Vegas won 49-16. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
  • Paul Stanley Through The YearsLos Angeles Kiss v Las Vegas OutlawsLAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 04: Singer/guitarist Paul Stanley of Kiss, owner of the Los Angeles Kiss, stands on the field before his team's game against the Las Vegas Outlaws at the Thomas & Mack Center on May 4, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Las Vegas won 49-16. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
  • Paul Stanley Through The YearsOpen Hearts Foundation 2015 GalaMALIBU, CA - MAY 09: Musician Paul Stanley of KISS and Jane Seymour attend the 5th Annual Open Hearts Foundation Gala on May 9, 2015 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Open Hearts Foundation)
  • Paul Stanley Through The YearsOpen Hearts Foundation 2015 GalaMALIBU, CA - MAY 09: Comedian George Lopez and musician Paul Stanley attend the 5th Annual Open Hearts Foundation Gala on May 9, 2015 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Open Hearts Foundation)
  • Paul Stanley Through The YearsComic-Con International 2015 - Scooby-Doo! and Kiss: Rock and Roll Mystery Press RoomSAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 09: Musician Paul Stanley of Kiss attends the Scooby-Doo! and Kiss: Rock and Roll Mystery Press Room during Comic-Con International 2015 at the at Hilton Bayfront on July 9, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
  • Paul Stanley Through The YearsKISS 40th Anniversary World TourPERTH, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 03: Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer and Paul Stanley of KISS, perform during their opening show for the Australian leg of their 40th anniversary world tour at Perth Arena on October 3, 2015 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
  • Paul Stanley Through The YearsKISS 40th Anniversary World TourPERTH, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 03: Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer of KISS, perform during their opening show for the Australian leg of their 40th anniversary world tour at Perth Arena on October 3, 2015 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
  • Paul Stanley Through The YearsKISS 40th Anniversary World TourPERTH, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 03: Paul Stanley of KISS, performs during their opening show for the Australian leg of their 40th anniversary world tour at Perth Arena on October 3, 2015 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
  • Paul Stanley Through The YearsKISS 40th Anniversary World TourPERTH, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 03: Paul Stanley of KISS, performs during their opening show for the Australian leg of their 40th anniversary world tour at Perth Arena on October 3, 2015 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
Paul Stanley Through The Years
