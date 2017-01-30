23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See Moments

  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See Momentsgettyimages-633034644_594_screenattends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_016
  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See MomentsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Casey Affleck attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_016 (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TNT)
  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See MomentsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actors Felicity Huffman (L) and William H. Macy attend The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_009 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TNT)
  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See Momentsgettyimages-633036296_594_screenattends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_009
  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See MomentsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: (L-R) Raini Rodriguez, Jeremy Maguire and Rico Rodriguez attend The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT)
  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See MomentsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been shot in black and white. Color version not available.) Actor Shannon Purser attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_010 (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for TNT)
  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See Momentsgettyimages-633038778_594_screenattends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_008
  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See MomentsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Judith Light attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT)
  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See Moments23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Viola Davis attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See MomentsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actors Meryl Streep (L) and Gina Rodriguez attend The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_008 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See MomentsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actors Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT)
  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See Momentsgettyimages-633039724_594_screenattends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_008
  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See Moments23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Annalise Basso attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See Momentsgettyimages-633041016_594_screenattends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_009
  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See Momentsgettyimages-633041834_594_screenattends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012
  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See Momentsgettyimages-633041944_594_screenattends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012
  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See MomentsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Janelle Monae attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT)
  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See Momentsgettyimages-633042032_594_screen(EDITORS NOTE: Image has been shot in black and white. Color version not available.) attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_010
  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See Momentsgettyimages-633055878_594_screenduring The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_009
  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See Momentsgettyimages-633042264_594_screen(EDITORS NOTE: Image has been shot in black and white. Color version not available.) attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_010
  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See MomentsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Brie Larson and Alex Greenwald attend The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT)
  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See Momentsgettyimages-633043176_594_screen(EDITORS NOTE: Image has been shot in black and white. Color version not available.) attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_010
  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See Momentsgettyimages-633044188_594_screenduring The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_009
  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See Momentsgettyimages-633044510_594_screenduring The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_021
  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See MomentsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actors Michelle Williams (L) and Busy Philipps attend The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT)
  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See Momentsgettyimages-633047278_594_screenattends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_016
  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See MomentsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Emily Blunt attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT)
  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See MomentsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Roaming ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actors Sarah Paulson and Kathryn Hahn during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT)
  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See Momentsgettyimages-633051712_594_screenduring The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_021
  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See MomentsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Roaming ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Meryl Streep during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT)
  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See MomentsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been shot in black and white. Color version not available.) Actor Emme Stone attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_010 (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for TNT)
  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See Momentsgettyimages-633054856_594_screenJOHNSCIULLIPHOTO.COM (c)2017
  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See MomentsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Roaming ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: (L-R) Actors Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Mahershala Ali, Annalise Basso, Shree Crooks, Erin Moriarty and Samantha Isler during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT)
  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See MomentsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Piano RoomLOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Millie Bobby Brown attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_018 (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for TNT)
  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See MomentsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Roaming ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Emma Stone during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT)
  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See Momentsgettyimages-633055742_594_screenJOHNSCIULLIPHOTO.COM (c)2017
  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See MomentsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Roaming ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Taraji P. Henson during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT)
  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See Momentsgettyimages-633058558_594_screenduring The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012
  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See MomentsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Roaming ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: The cast of Stranger Things reacts in the audience to being announced the winners of the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_021 (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images for TNT)
  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See Momentsgettyimages-633060326_594_screenduring The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012
  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See MomentsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Cocktail ReceptionLOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Bryce Dallas Howard (L) and Evan Rachel Wood attend The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Cocktail Reception at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_018 (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for TNT)
  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See MomentsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Trophy RoomLOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Mahershala Ali, winner of the awards for Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role for 'Moonlight' and Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture for 'Hidden Figures,' poses with awards backstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_017 (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for TNT)
  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See MomentsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press RoomLOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: (L-R) Actors Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, and Caleb McLaughlin, co-recipients of the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series award for 'Stranger Things,' pose in the press room during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_008 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See MomentsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Cocktail ReceptionLOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor James Marsden (L) and Jack Marsden attend The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Cocktail Reception at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_014 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TNT)
  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See MomentsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been shot in black and white. Color version not available.) Actor David Harbour attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_010 (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for TNT)
  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See MomentsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Roaming ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Kate Hudson during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT)
  • 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See MomentsThe 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Roaming ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Nicole Kidman speaks onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_009 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TNT)
  •  Next Gallery Remembering Tommy Ramone
Categories: Entertainment Features

More Latest Photos

23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Must See Moments
Remembering Tommy Ramone
Remembering Mary Tyler Moore
Remembering Paul Newman
Eddie Van Halen Through The Years
Robin Zander of Cheap Trick Through The Years

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
Get The App
Concert Calendar

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live