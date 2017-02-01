Alice Cooper Through the Years

  • Alice Cooper Through the YearsAlice Cooper and Motley Crue at Blossom August 12, 2014Photo Credit: JR Eaton/ CBS Radio ClevelandPhoto Credit: JR Eaton/ CBS Radio Cleveland
  • Alice Cooper Through the YearsPortrait Of Alice Cooper In MakeupPromotional portrait of American rock singer and songwriter Alice Cooper, wearing a top hat and makeup, early 1970s. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • Alice Cooper Through the YearsAlice Cooper12th September 1975: Shock-rock singer Alice Cooper, real name Vincent Furnier, singing live on stage at Wembley Empire Pool. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)
  • Alice Cooper Through the YearsAlice's Bloody Hat1979: Theatrical horror rock singer Alice Cooper performing on stage in 1979. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
  • Alice Cooper Through the YearsActors At Alice Cooper Record PartyAmerican rock singer Alice Cooper kisses Queen Elizabeth II impersonator Jeanette Charles while holding his gold record plaque as L-R: actors Peter Sellers, Richard Chamberlain, Lyn de Paul and Peter Wyngarde look on, during a record company party, England, September 15, 1975.(Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images)
  • Alice Cooper Through the YearsAlice Coopercirca 1986: Shock rock singer Alice Cooper performing on stage. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • Alice Cooper Through the YearsAlice Cooper Performs in NYC381192 01: Rocker Alice Cooper performs October 31, 2000 at Roseland Ballroom in New York City. (Photo by George De Sota/Newsmakers)
  • Alice Cooper Through the YearsWaving The Flagcirca 1980: American rock star Alice Cooper shows his patriotic colours as he brandishes the American flag on stage during a live concert. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
  • Alice Cooper Through the YearsCooper And Co4th July 1972: Theatrical rock singer Alice Cooper, centre, and friends, at London airport. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)
  • Alice Cooper Through the YearsAlice Cooper and Motley Crue at Blossom August 12, 2014Photo Credit: JR Eaton/ CBS Radio ClevelandPhoto Credit: JR Eaton/ CBS Radio Cleveland
  • Alice Cooper Through the YearsAlice Cooper and Motley Crue at Blossom August 12, 2014Photo Credit: JR Eaton/ CBS Radio Cleveland
  • Alice Cooper Through the YearsAlice Cooper5th December 1978: Glam-rock singer Alice Cooper, off-stage, conservatively dressed in denim and without make-up. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)
  • Alice Cooper Through the YearsAlice Cooper17th September 1975: Shock-rock singer Alice Cooper in performance at Wembley Arena. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)
  • Alice Cooper Through the YearsAlice Cooper and Motley Crue at Blossom August 12, 2014Photo Credit: JR Eaton/ CBS Radio Cleveland
  • Alice Cooper Through the Years26th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press RoomNEW YORK, NY - MARCH 14: (L-R) Michael Bruce, Alice Cooper, Dennis Dunaway and Neal Smith of Alice Cooper Band pose in the press room at the 26th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at The Waldorf=Astoria on March 14, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)
  • Alice Cooper Through the YearsAlice Cooper and Motley Crue at Blossom August 12, 2014Photo Credit: JR Eaton/ CBS Radio Cleveland
  • Alice Cooper Through the YearsCooper With BoaAmerican rock singer Alice Cooper performing on stage with a boa constrictor snake, 6th December 1971. (Photo by Max Schneider/Keystone/Getty Images)
  • Alice Cooper Through the YearsAlice Cooper1975: American shock-rocker Alice Cooper visits Stockholm for a one night performance of his musical show 'Welcome To My Nightmare'. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
  • Alice Cooper Through the YearsCooper And CyclopsAmerican rock singer Alice Cooper arriving at Heathrow Airport with his pet, Cyclops, 9th September 1975. He is visiting England to perform during a short tour of his stage show 'Welcome To My Nightmare'. (Photo by J. Wilds/Keystone/Getty Images)
  • Alice Cooper Through the YearsPro-Am Golf Tournament10/18/99. Las Vegas Country Club, Las Vegas Nevada. Alice Cooper at the Pro-Am Golf Tournament, an event to benefit VH1 Save The Music. Brenda Chase/Online USA Inc.
  • Alice Cooper Through the YearsAlice Cooper and Motley Crue at Blossom August 12, 2014Photo Credit: JR Eaton/ CBS Radio Cleveland
  • Alice Cooper Through the YearsAlice Cooper Performs in NYC381192 02: Rocker Alice Cooper performs October 31, 2000 at Roseland Ballroom in New York City. (Photo by George De Sota/Newsmakers)
  • Alice Cooper Through the YearsCooper's Boacirca 1980: American rock star Alice Cooper takes stage theatrics to new heights with the addition of his boa constrictor, on stage during a live concert. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
  • Alice Cooper Through the YearsThe 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Press RoomLOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 31: Musician Alice Cooper poses in the press room during the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 31, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
  • Alice Cooper Through the Yearsgettyimages-632355304_594_screenspeaks onstage at the TEC Awards during NAMM Show 2017 at the Anaheim Hilton on January 21, 2017 in Anaheim, California.
  • Alice Cooper Through the Years26th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press RoomNEW YORK, NY - MARCH 14: Inductee Alice Cooper poses with a snake in the press room at the 26th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at The Waldorf=Astoria on March 14, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)
  • Alice Cooper Through the Years3rd Annual Revolver Golden God Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 20: Musician Alice Cooper performs at the 3rd Annual Revolver Golden God Awards at the Club Nokia on April 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Alice Cooper Through the YearsThe Northern Rock All Star Charity Gala - Golf Tournament - Final DayAlice Cooper during The Northern Rock All Star Charity Gala - Golf Tournament - Final Day at Celtic Manor Resort, Wales, Great Britain. (Photo by Sandy Young/Getty Images)
  • Alice Cooper Through the YearsAlice Cooper's Hand Prints Added to Wembley Arena's Square of FameLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 23: Rock legend Alice Cooper marks 5 Decades of shows at London's Wembley Arena with Handprints on Square of Fame, at Wembley Arena on October 23, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart Wilson/Getty Images for Wembley Arena)
  • Alice Cooper Through the YearsThe 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring L.A. Reid - BackstageLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 09: Musician Alice Cooper (L) and actor Johnny Depp attend the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring L.A. Reid held at The Beverly Hilton on February 9, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • Alice Cooper Through the YearsJohn Varvatos Detroit Store Opening Party Hosted By ChryslerDETROIT, MI - APRIL 16: Alice Cooper performs at John Varvatos Detroit Store Opening Party hosted by Chrysler on April 16, 2015 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for John Varvatos)
  • Alice Cooper Through the YearsGuitar Center Presents The 6th Annual Little Kids Rock BenefitNEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 23: Singer/songwriters Alice Cooper (L) and Joan Jett perform together at The 6th Annual Little Kids Rock Benefit presented by Guitar Center at the Hammerstein Ballroom on October 23, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Little Kids Rock)
  • Alice Cooper Through the Yearsgettyimages-470011156_594_screenattends John Varvatos Detroit Store Opening Party hosted by Chrysler on April 16, 2015 in Detroit, Michigan.
  • Alice Cooper Through the YearsJohn Varvatos Detroit Store Opening Party Hosted By ChryslerDETROIT, MI - APRIL 16: Alice Cooper performs at John Varvatos Detroit Store Opening Party hosted by Chrysler on April 16, 2015 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for John Varvatos)
  • Alice Cooper Through the YearsRelentless Energy Drink Kerrang! AwardsLONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 11: Alice Cooper is seen with his Kerrang award at the Relentless Energy Drink Kerrang! Awards at the Troxy on June 11, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Danny E. Martindale/Getty Images)
  • Alice Cooper Through the Years"FOX & Friends" All American Concert Series - Alice CooperNEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 14: Alice Cooper performs during "FOX & Friends" All American Concert Series outside of FOX Studios on August 14, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images)
  • Alice Cooper Through the YearsThe Hollywood Vampires and Starkey Hearing Foundation Bring the Gift of Hearing to 200+ People In Need in Rio de Janeiro, BrazilRIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 24: (L-R) Amber Heard, Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper from The Hollywood Vampires attend the Starkey Hearing Foundation event to support and benefit people in need at Belmond Copacabana Palace on September 24, 2015 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Vivian Fernandez/Getty Images for Starkey Hearing Foundation)
  • Alice Cooper Through the Years2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Irving Azoff - Backstage And AudienceBEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 14: (L-R) Musicians Paul Stanley, Alice Cooper, and Gene Simmons attend the 2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring Irving Azoff at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 14, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • Alice Cooper Through the YearsThe 58th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Singer Alice Cooper of Hollywood Vampires performs onstage during The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS)
  • Alice Cooper Through the Yearsgettyimages-510513214_594_screenonstage during The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
  • Alice Cooper Through the YearsHollywood Vampires Perform At Hessentag In HerbornHERBORN, GERMANY - MAY 29: Musician Alice Cooper (R) and Actor/Musician Johnny Depp of Hollywood Vampires perform onstage at Hessentags-Arena during the 56th Hessentag on May 29, 2016 in Herborn, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
  • Alice Cooper Through the YearsAlice Cooper, Shep Gordon, and Shinola Celebrate the Release of Gordons Memoir, They Call Me Supermensch'NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 27: Alice Cooper (L) and wife Sheryl Goddard attend as Alice Cooper, Shep Gordon and Shinola celebrate the release of Gordons Memoir, "They Call Me Supermensch" on September 27, 2016 at Shinola Tribeca in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Shinola)
  • Alice Cooper Through the YearsThe NAMM Show 2017 - TEC AwardsANAHEIM, CA - JANUARY 21: Musicians Alice Cooper, Robert DeLeo , Johnny Depp and Joe Perry perform onstage at the TEC Awards during NAMM Show 2017 at the Anaheim Hilton on January 21, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAMM)
