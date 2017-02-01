  • Graham Nash Through the YearsSinging Triocirca 1983: American supergroup Crosby, Stills and Nash (David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash) performing together. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
  • Graham Nash Through the YearsThe HolliesBritish pop group The Hollies, 11th April 1964. They are Allan Clarke, Bobby Elliot, Graham Nash, Tony Hicks and Eric Haydock. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • Graham Nash Through the YearsThe Holliescirca 1965: British pop group The Hollies performing in a television studio. The Hollies are Allan Clarke, Bobby Elliot, Graham Nash, Tony Hicks and Eric Haydock. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)
  • Graham Nash Through the YearsGraham-NashPhoto Credit: JR Eaton/CBS Radio Cleveland
  • Graham Nash Through the Yearsgettyimages-462894716_594_screenonstage at the 25th anniversary MusiCares 2015 Person Of The Year Gala honoring Bob Dylan at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 6, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. The annual benefit raises critical funds for MusiCares' Emergency Financial Assistance and Addiction Recovery programs. For more information visit musicares.org.
  • Graham Nash Through the YearsHollies AwardsMarch 1977: Pop group The Hollies and a friend hold gold disc awards presented to them for record sales. From left to right, Allan Clarke, unknown, Bobby Elliot, Graham Nash, Tony Hicks and Eric Haydock. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)
  • Graham Nash Through the YearsThe Hollies19th March 1964: British pop group The Hollies who are Allan Clarke, Bobby Elliot, Graham Nash, Tony Hicks and Eric Haydock. (Photo by Larry Ellis/Express/Getty Images)
  • Graham Nash Through the YearsThe Hollies On StageBritish pop group The Hollies performing on stage, November 1966. Group members Allan Clarke, Graham Nash, Tony Hicks, and new boy Bernie Calvert are visible in the picture. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • Graham Nash Through the Years"CSNY Deja Vu" - 2008 Sundance Film FestivalPARK CITY, UT - JANUARY 25: Musician Graham Nash attends the premiere of "CSNY Deja Vu" held at Eccles Theatre during the 2008 Sundance Film Festival on January 25, 2008 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)
  • Graham Nash Through the YearsAmerican Idol 2008 Grand Finale - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 21: Musician Graham Nash with wife Susan Nash arrive at the American Idol Season 7 Grand Finale held at the Nokia Theatre on May 21, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
  • Graham Nash Through the Years40th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Ceremony - ShowNEW YORK - JUNE 18: (L-R) Singer/songwriters Stephen Stills, Graham Nash and David Crosby perform on stage during the 40th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Ceremony at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 18, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall of Fame)
  • Graham Nash Through the YearsRoyal Investiture At Buckingham PalaceLONDON - OCTOBER 13: Graham Nash, one of the founder members of 1960s pop group The Hollies, and folk rock groups Crosby, Stills & Nash and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, poses with his OBE (Order of the British Empire) medal received from Queen Elizabeth II during the Royal Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on October 13, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
  • Graham Nash Through the YearsHamptons Rocks For Charity To Benefit OCRF and CCFAWAINSCOTT, NY - SEPTEMBER 01: Graham Nash and David Crosby perform at Hamptons Rocks For Charity To Benefit OCRF and CCFA at East Hampton Studio on September 1, 2011 in Wainscott, New York. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for OCRF)
  • Graham Nash Through the YearsHamptons Rocks For Charity To Benefit OCRF and CCFAWAINSCOTT, NY - SEPTEMBER 01: David Crosby, Stephn Stills and Graham Nash attend Hamptons Rocks For Charity To Benefit OCRF and CCFA at East Hampton Studio on September 1, 2011 in Wainscott, New York. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for OCRF)
  • Graham Nash Through the YearsDavid Crosby And Graham Nash Play Acoustic Set At Occupy Wall StreetNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 08: Musician Graham Nash (2nd R) yells to the crowd after he and David Crosby played an acoustic set for members of Occupy Wall Street in Zuccotti Park on November 8, 2011 in New York City. Nash and Crosby are members of the rock band Crosby, Stills and Nash who were famously involved in the 1960's protest movement. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
  • Graham Nash Through the YearsThe Cinema Society With Bally & DeLeon Host A Screening Of LD Entertainment's "Killer Joe" - After PartyNEW YORK - JULY 23: Graham Nash and actress Gina Gershon attends the after party for the Cinema Society with Bally & DeLeon hosted screening of LD Entertainment's "Killer Joe" at No. 8 on July 23, 2012 in New York, United States. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)
  • Graham Nash Through the YearsGraham Nash Photo Exhibit OpeningNEW YORK, NY - APRIL 25: Musician and photographer Graham Nash attends the Graham Nash Photo Exhibit Opening at the Morrison Hotel Gallery on April 25, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Simon Russell/Getty Images)
  • Graham Nash Through the YearsThe Paley Center For Media Presents: "The Sixties" Series FinaleNEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 05: (L-R) Carl Bernstein, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Graham Nash and Maureen J. Reidy attend The Paley Center For Media Presents: "The Sixties" Series Finale on August 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Rommel Demano/Getty Images)
  • Graham Nash Through the Years2016 NAMM Show Opening Day: Graham Nash, St. Vincent, Jake Shimabukuro, Billy CorganANAHEIM, CA - JANUARY 21: Singer-songwriter Graham Nash perfroms on stage at the 2016 NAMM Show Opening Day at the Anaheim Convention Center on January 21, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAMM)
  • Graham Nash Through the Years2nd Light Up The Blues Concert - An Evening Of Music To Benefit Autism Speaks - InsideLOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 05: (L-R) Musicians Graham Nash, Stephen Stills, John Mayer, and David Crosby perform onstage at the 2nd Light Up The Blues Concert - An Evening Of Music To Benefit Autism Speaks at The Theatre At Ace Hotel on April 5, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for LUTB)
  • Graham Nash Through the Years2nd Light Up The Blues Concert - An Evening Of Music To Benefit Autism Speaks - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 05: (L-R) Musicians Stephen Stills, Don Felder, and Graham Nash attends the 2nd Light Up The Blues Concert - An Evening Of Music To Benefit Autism Speaks at The Theatre At Ace Hotel on April 5, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for LUTB)
  • Graham Nash Through the YearsThe HolliesPortrait of music group 'The Hollies'; Alan Clarke, Bobby Elliott, Graham Nash, Tony Hicks and Eric Haydock, March 18th 1964. (Photo by Larry Ellis/Express/Getty Images)
  • Graham Nash Through the Yearsgettyimages-493525634_594_screenperforms onstage during The 7th Annual Little Kids Rock Benefit at Manhattan Center Grand Ballroom on October 20, 2015 in New York City.
  • Graham Nash Through the YearsThe 7th Annual Little Kids Rock BenefitNEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: Singer/songwriter Graham Nash performs onstage during The 7th Annual Little Kids Rock Benefit at Manhattan Center Grand Ballroom on October 20, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Little Kids Rock)
  • Graham Nash Through the Yearsgettyimages-506085102_594_screenat the 2016 NAMM Show Opening Day at the Anaheim Convention Center on January 21, 2016 in Anaheim, California.
  • Graham Nash Through the Yearsgettyimages-506156738_594_screenANAHEIM, CA - JANUARY 21: Singer-songwriter Graham Nash perfroms on stage at the 2016 NAMM Show Opening Day at the Anaheim Convention Center on January 21, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAMM)
  • Graham Nash Through the Yearsgettyimages-506156756_594_screenANAHEIM, CA - JANUARY 21: Singer-songwriter Graham Nash perfroms on stage at the 2016 NAMM Show Opening Day at the Anaheim Convention Center on January 21, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAMM)
