Remembering Lou Reed Lou Reed Performs 'Berlin' At Hammersmith Apollo LONDON - JUNE 30: Former Velvet Underground frontman Lou Reed performs at the Hammersmith Apollo, during his 'Berlin' European tour, on June 30, 2007 in London. Reed is playing the entirety of his 1973 album 'Berlin' for first time in Europe, accompanied by his band, a string and horn section and a children's choir. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)