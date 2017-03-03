  • Pink Floyd’s David GilmourDavid Gilmour In Concert - New York, New YorkNEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 12: David Gilmour performs live on stage at Madison Square Garden on April 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)
  • Pink Floyd’s David GilmourA file picture taken on June 9, 1988 shoA file picture taken on June 9, 1988 shows British Pink Floyd founding member and keyboard player Richard Wright (C) flanked by guitar player David Gilmour (L) and drummer Nick Mason in Versailles. Wright died on september 15, 2008 at the age of 65 after battling cancer, his spokesman said. Wright wrote and sang several numbers from classic albums of the British progressive rock band, including "Dark Side of the Moon" and "Wish You Were Here." AFP PHOTO/ PATRICK HERTZOG (Photo credit should read PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Pink Floyd’s David GilmourPink Floyd's David Gilmour performs duriLondon, UNITED KINGDOM: Pink Floyd's David Gilmour performs during the Live 8 concert for Africa in Hyde Park in London 02 July 2005. Mega-stars from U2 to Madonna mixed smash hits with powerful political messages on ending poverty in Africa, as the heart of a global music spectacle rocked and inspired a record crowd in London Saturday. AFP PHOTO John D McHugh (Photo credit should read JOHN D MCHUGH/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Pink Floyd’s David GilmourLive 8 London - StageLONDON - JULY 02: (L to R) David Gilmour, Roger Waters, Nick Mason and Rick Wright from the band Pink Floyd on stage at "Live 8 London" in Hyde Park on July 2, 2005 in London, England. The free concert is one of ten simultaneous international gigs including Philadelphia, Berlin, Rome, Paris, Barrie, Tokyo, Cornwall, Moscow and Johannesburg. The concerts precede the G8 summit (July 6-8) to raising awareness for MAKEpovertyHISTORY. (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images)
  • Pink Floyd’s David GilmourLive 8 London - StageLONDON - JULY 02: Dave Gilmour of Pink Floyd performs on stage at "Live 8 London" in Hyde Park on July 2, 2005 in London, England. The free concert is one of ten simultaneous international gigs including Philadelphia, Berlin, Rome, Paris, Barrie, Tokyo, Cornwall, Moscow and Johannesburg. The concerts precede the G8 summit (July 6-8) to raising awareness for MAKEpovertyHISTORY. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)
  • Pink Floyd’s David GilmourDavid Gilmour In Concert - New York, New YorkNEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 12: David Gilmour performs live on stage at Madison Square Garden on April 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)
  • Pink Floyd’s David GilmourDavid Gilmour with (l-r) daughter Alice,LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM: David Gilmour with (l-r) daughter Alice, wife Polly and son Charlie at London's Buckingham Palace, Friday November 7, 2003, after being awarded with a CBE by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II for services to music. Veteran rocker Gilmour was the lead guitarist of Pink Floyd, one of the world's biggest rock bands which survived from the 1960s into the 1990s. AFP photo/Matthew Fearn WPA POOL (Photo credit should read MATTHEW FEARN/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Pink Floyd’s David GilmourRoyal Academy Summer Exhibition 2010 - VIP Private View ArrivalsLONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 09: David Gilmour arrives at the 2010 Royal Academy Summer Exhibition VIP private view on June 9, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
  • Pink Floyd’s David GilmourDavid Gilmour In Concert - New York, New YorkNEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 12: David Gilmour performs live on stage at Madison Square Garden on April 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)
  • Pink Floyd’s David GilmourEnglish National Ballet - Night Of The Snow Queen - Pre PartyLONDON - DECEMBER 12: (UK TABLOID NEWSPAPERS OUT) Dave Gilmour and his wife Polly Samson attend the drinks reception prior to the VIP performance of 'Night of The Snow Queen' at St Martin's Lane Hotel on December 12, 2007 in London, England. The ballet will run at the Coliseum until December 16. (Photo by Claire Greenway/Getty Images)
  • Pink Floyd’s David GilmourDavid Gilmour In Concert - New York, New YorkNEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 12: David Gilmour performs live on stage at Madison Square Garden on April 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)
  • Pink Floyd’s David GilmourDavid Gilmour at Buckingham Palace, 07 NLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM: David Gilmour at Buckingham Palace, 07 November, 2003, after being awarded a CBE by Queen Elizabeth II for services to music. Veteran rocker Gilmour was the lead guitarist of Pink Floyd, one of the world's biggest rock bands which survived from the 1960s into the 1990s. AFP photo/Matthew Fearn WPA POOL (Photo credit should read MATTHEW FEARN/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Pink Floyd’s David GilmourCosta Book Of The Year AwardLONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: David Gilmour (L) and Polly Samson attend the Costa Book of the Year awards at Quaglino's on January 28, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)
  • Pink Floyd’s David GilmourDavid Gilmour In Concert - New York, New YorkNEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 12: David Gilmour performs live on stage at Madison Square Garden on April 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)
  • Pink Floyd’s David GilmourA file picture taken on June 9, 1988 shoA file picture taken on June 9, 1988 shows British Pink Floyd founding member and keyboard player Richard Wright (R) flanked by David Gilmour in Versailles. Wright died on september 15, 2008 at the age of 65 after battling cancer, his spokesman said. Wright wrote and sang several numbers from classic albums of the British progressive rock band, including "Dark Side of the Moon" and "Wish You Were Here." AFP PHOTO/ PATRICK HERTZOG (Photo credit should read PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Pink Floyd’s David GilmourDavid Gilmour In Concert - New York, New YorkNEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 12: David Gilmour performs live on stage at Madison Square Garden on April 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)
  • Pink Floyd’s David GilmourLinda McCartney: Life In Photographs Book Launch PartyLONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 06: David Gilmour and Polly Samson attend the book launch of 'Linda McCartney: Life In Photographs' at Phillips de Pury And Company on June 6, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Danny Martindale/Getty Images)
  • Pink Floyd’s David GilmourDavid Gilmour In Concert - New York, New YorkNEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 12: David Gilmour performs live on stage at Madison Square Garden on April 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)
  • Pink Floyd’s David Gilmourgettyimages-520761926_594_screenPhotos of David Gilmour performing live on the "Rattle That Lock" World Tour 2016 at Madison Square Garden, NYC on April 12, 2016. © Matthew Eisman/ Getty Images. All Rights Reserved
  • Pink Floyd’s David Gilmourgettyimages-520761924_594_screenPhotos of David Gilmour performing live on the "Rattle That Lock" World Tour 2016 at Madison Square Garden, NYC on April 12, 2016. © Matthew Eisman/ Getty Images. All Rights Reserved
  • Pink Floyd’s David GilmourLinda McCartney: Life In Photographs Book Launch PartyLONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 06: David Gilmour and Polly Samson attend the book launch of 'Linda McCartney: Life In Photographs' at Phillips de Pury And Company on June 6, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Danny Martindale/Getty Images)
  • Pink Floyd’s David GilmourThe Serpentine Gallery Summer Party - Outside ArrivalsLONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: David Gilmour and guest attend The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party at The Serpentine Gallery on July 9, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Tim Whitby/Getty Images)
  • Pink Floyd’s David GilmourRoyal Academy Of Arts: Summer Exhibition - Preview PartyLONDON - JUNE 04: David Gilmour and Polly Samson arrive at the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition on June 4, 2008 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
  • Pink Floyd’s David GilmourEnglish National Ballet - Night Of The Snow Queen - Pre PartyLONDON - DECEMBER 12: (UK TABLOID NEWSPAPERS OUT) Dave Gilmour attends the drinks reception prior to the VIP performance of 'Night of The Snow Queen' at St Martin's Lane Hotel on December 12, 2007 in London, England. The ballet will run at the Coliseum until December 16. (Photo by Claire Greenway/Getty Images)
  • Pink Floyd’s David GilmourUK Music Hall Of Fame 2006 - Awards RoomLONDON - NOVEMBER 14: Pink Floyd musician Dave Gilmour poses in the Awards Room at the UK Music Hall Of Fame 2006, at Alexandra Palace on November 14, 2006 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart Wilson/Getty Images)
  • Pink Floyd’s David GilmourFormer Pink Floyd British leader David GParis, FRANCE: Former Pink Floyd British leader David Gilmour performs, 15 March 2006 in Paris, on the stage of the Grand Rex music Hall. AFP PHOTO PIERRE ANDRIEU (Photo credit should read PIERRE ANDRIEU/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Pink Floyd’s David GilmourFormer Pink Floyd British leader David GParis, FRANCE: Former Pink Floyd British leader David Gilmour performs, 15 March 2006 in Paris, on the stage of the Grand Rex music Hall. AFP PHOTO PIERRE ANDRIEU (Photo credit should read PIERRE ANDRIEU/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Pink Floyd’s David GilmourUK Music Hall of Fame 2005 - BackstageLONDON - NOVEMBER 16: (L-R) Pink Floyd band members Nick Mason and Dave Gilmour poses backstage with the award for their induction into the UK Music Hall Of Fame 2005, the culmination of the two-week Channel 4 series looking at 1950's-1990's popular music, at Alexandra Palace on November 16, 2005 in London, England. Acts are selected by a panel of over 60 artists, journalists, broadcasters and executives, with artists including Alanis Morissette, The Pretenders and Slash paying tribute to their fellow musical artists at the event. (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images)
  • Pink Floyd’s David GilmourLive 8 London - StageLONDON - JULY 02: (L to R) Musicians David Gilmour and Roger Waters from the band Pink Floyd perform on stage at "Live 8 London" in Hyde Park on July 2, 2005 in London, England. The free concert is one of ten simultaneous international gigs including Philadelphia, Berlin, Rome, Paris, Barrie, Tokyo, Cornwall, Moscow and Johannesburg. The concerts precede the G8 summit (July 6-8) to raising awareness for MAKEpovertyHISTORY. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)
  • Pink Floyd’s David GilmourLive 8 London - StageLONDON - JULY 02: Musicians David Gilmour, Richard Wright and Roger Waters from the band Pink Floyd perform on stage at "Live 8 London" in Hyde Park on July 2, 2005 in London, England. The free concert is one of ten simultaneous international gigs including Philadelphia, Berlin, Rome, Paris, Barrie, Tokyo, Cornwall, Moscow and Johannesburg. The concerts precede the G8 summit (July 6-8) to raising awareness for MAKEpovertyHISTORY. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)
  • Pink Floyd’s David Gilmourgettyimages-520761952_594_screenPhotos of David Gilmour performing live on the "Rattle That Lock" World Tour 2016 at Madison Square Garden, NYC on April 12, 2016. © Matthew Eisman/ Getty Images. All Rights Reserved
  • Pink Floyd’s David GilmourPink Floyd's David Gilmour performs duriLondon, UNITED KINGDOM: Pink Floyd's David Gilmour performs during the Live 8 concert for Africa in Hyde Park in London 02 July 2005. Mega-stars from U2 to Madonna mixed smash hits with powerful political messages on ending poverty in Africa, as the heart of a global music spectacle rocked and inspired a record crowd in London Saturday. AFP PHOTO John D McHugh (Photo credit should read JOHN D MCHUGH/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Pink Floyd’s David GilmourLive 8 London - StageLONDON - JULY 02: David Gilmour from the band Pink Floyd on stage at "Live 8 London" in Hyde Park on July 2, 2005 in London, England. The free concert is one of ten simultaneous international gigs including Philadelphia, Berlin, Rome, Paris, Barrie, Tokyo, Cornwall, Moscow and Johannesburg. The concerts precede the G8 summit (July 6-8) to raising awareness for MAKEpovertyHISTORY. (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images)
  • Pink Floyd’s David GilmourLive 8 London - StageLONDON - JULY 02: Dave Gilmour from the band Pink Floyd on stage at "Live 8 London" in Hyde Park on July 2, 2005 in London, England. The free concert is one of ten simultaneous international gigs including Philadelphia, Berlin, Rome, Paris, Barrie, Tokyo, Cornwall, Moscow and Johannesburg. The concerts precede the G8 summit (July 6-8) to raising awareness for MAKEpovertyHISTORY. (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images)
  • Pink Floyd’s David GilmourLive 8 London - StageLONDON - JULY 02: Dave Gilmour from the band Pink Floyd on stage at "Live 8 London" in Hyde Park on July 2, 2005 in London, England. The free concert is one of ten simultaneous international gigs including Philadelphia, Berlin, Rome, Paris, Barrie, Tokyo, Cornwall, Moscow and Johannesburg. The concerts precede the G8 summit (July 6-8) to raising awareness for MAKEpovertyHISTORY. (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images)
  • Pink Floyd’s David GilmourLive 8 London - StageLONDON - JULY 02: Dave Gilmour from the band Pink Floyd on stage at "Live 8 London" in Hyde Park on July 2, 2005 in London, England. The free concert is one of ten simultaneous international gigs including Philadelphia, Berlin, Rome, Paris, Barrie, Tokyo, Cornwall, Moscow and Johannesburg. The concerts precede the G8 summit (July 6-8) to raising awareness for MAKEpovertyHISTORY. (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images)
  • Pink Floyd’s David GilmourLive 8 London - StageLONDON - JULY 2: David Gilmour from the band Pink Floyd performs on stage at "Live 8 London" in Hyde Park on July 2, 2005 in London, England. The free concert is one of ten simultaneous international gigs thet are held in Philadelphia, Berlin, Rome, Paris, Barrie, Tokyo, Cornwall, Moscow and Johannesburg. The concerts precede the G8 summit (July 6-8) to raise awareness for MAKEpovertyHISTORY. (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images)
  • Pink Floyd’s David GilmourThe Miller Strat Pack - ConcertLONDON - SEPTEMBER 24: Dave Gilmour of Pink Floyd performs on stage as part of "The Miller Strat Pack" concert, at Wembley Arena, on September 24, 2004 in London. The event pays homage to the Fender Stratocaster, is in aid of Nordoff-Robbins Music Therapy, and celebrates 50 years of the iconic guitar. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)
  • Pink Floyd’s David GilmourPink Floyd's David Gilmour (L) and RogerLondon, UNITED KINGDOM: Pink Floyd's David Gilmour (L) and Roger Waters appear on stage together for the first time in 24 years at the Live 8 concert in Hyde Park, London 02 July 2005. AFP photo Paul Barker (Photo credit should read PAUL BARKER/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Pink Floyd’s David GilmourLive 8 London - StageLONDON - JULY 02: David Gilmour from the band Pink Floyd on stage at "Live 8 London" in Hyde Park on July 2, 2005 in London, England. The free concert is one of ten simultaneous international gigs including Philadelphia, Berlin, Rome, Paris, Barrie, Tokyo, Cornwall, Moscow and Johannesburg. The concerts precede the G8 summit (July 6-8) to raising awareness for MAKEpovertyHISTORY. (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images)
  • Pink Floyd’s David GilmourThe Miller Strat Pack - ConcertLONDON - SEPTEMBER 24: Dave Gilmour of Pink Floyd performs on stage as part of "The Miller Strat Pack" concert, at Wembley Arena on September 24, 2004 in London. The event pays homage to the Fender Stratocaster, is in aid of Nordoff-Robbins Music Therapy, and celebrates 50 years of the iconic guitar. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)
  • Pink Floyd’s David GilmourLive 8 London - StageLONDON - JULY 2: David Gilmour from the band Pink Floyd performs on stage on stage at "Live 8 London" in Hyde Park on July 2, 2005 in London, England. The free concert is one of ten simultaneous international gigs thet are held in Philadelphia, Berlin, Rome, Paris, Barrie, Tokyo, Cornwall, Moscow and Johannesburg. The concerts precede the G8 summit (July 6-8) to raise awareness for MAKEpovertyHISTORY. (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images)
  • Pink Floyd’s David GilmourThe Miller Strat Pack - ConcertLONDON - SEPTEMBER 24: Dave Gilmour of Pink Floyd performs on stage as part of "The Miller Strat Pack" concert, at Wembley Arena on September 24, 2004 in London. The event pays homage to the Fender Stratocaster, is in aid of Nordoff-Robbins Music Therapy, and celebrates 50 years of the iconic guitar. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)
  • Pink Floyd’s David GilmourDavid Gilmour Backs Crisis Urban VillageLONDON - MAY 20: David Gilmour the Pink Floyd guitarist speaks at the Crisis Urban Village press conference May 20, 2003 at 66 Comercial Street, London, England. Gilmour has donated 3.6 Million pounds from the sale of his London home to fund the project Crisis "Urban Village" for the homeless. (Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)
  • Pink Floyd’s David GilmourLive 8 London - StageLONDON - JULY 02: (L to R) Musicians David Gilmour, Roger Waters and Richard Wright from the band Pink Floyd perform on stage at "Live 8 London" in Hyde Park on July 2, 2005 in London, England. The free concert is one of ten simultaneous international gigs including Philadelphia, Berlin, Rome, Paris, Barrie, Tokyo, Cornwall, Moscow and Johannesburg. The concerts precede the G8 summit (July 6-8) to raising awareness for MAKEpovertyHISTORY. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)
  •  Next Gallery Remembering Lou Reed
Categories: Entertainment Features Music

More Latest Photos

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour
Remembering Lou Reed
Roger Daltrey Through The Years
Oscars 2017 Red Carpet & Awards
ZZ Top at Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield park - February 25, 2017
Jonah Koslen's Stage Pass Now at Music Box Supper Club

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
WNCX Blood Drive: April 18, 2017
Concert Calendar

Listen Live