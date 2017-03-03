Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour UK Music Hall of Fame 2005 - Backstage LONDON - NOVEMBER 16: (L-R) Pink Floyd band members Nick Mason and Dave Gilmour poses backstage with the award for their induction into the UK Music Hall Of Fame 2005, the culmination of the two-week Channel 4 series looking at 1950's-1990's popular music, at Alexandra Palace on November 16, 2005 in London, England. Acts are selected by a panel of over 60 artists, journalists, broadcasters and executives, with artists including Alanis Morissette, The Pretenders and Slash paying tribute to their fellow musical artists at the event. (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images)