The Music Of Michael Stanley

  • The Music Of Michael StanleySilk - Smooth As Raw Silk1969
  • The Music Of Michael StanleyMichael Stanley - "The Blue Album"1972
  • The Music Of Michael StanleyMichael Stanley - Friends and Legends1973
  • The Music Of Michael StanleyThe Michael Stanley Band - You Break It...You Bought It1975
  • The Music Of Michael StanleyMichael Stanley Band - Ladies' Choice1976
  • The Music Of Michael StanleyMichael Stanley Band - StagePass1977
  • The Music Of Michael StanleyMichael Stanley Band - Cabin Fever1978
  • The Music Of Michael StanleyMichael Stanley Band - Greatest Hints1979
  • The Music Of Michael StanleyMichael Stanley Band - Heartland1980
  • The Music Of Michael StanleyMichael Stanley Band - North Coast1981
  • The Music Of Michael StanleyMichael Stanley Band - MSB1982
  • The Music Of Michael StanleyMichael Stanley Band - You Can't Fight Fashion1983
  • The Music Of Michael StanleyMichael Stanley Band - Fourth and Ten1984
  • The Music Of Michael StanleyMichael Stanley Band - Inside Moves1986
  • The Music Of Michael StanleyMichael Stanley Band - Right Back At Ya (1971-1983)1992
  • The Music Of Michael StanleyThe Ghost Poets1993
  • The Music Of Michael StanleyMichael Stanley - Coming Up For Air1996
  • The Music Of Michael StanleyMichael Stanley Band - Misery Loves Company: More Of The Best 1975-19831997
  • The Music Of Michael StanleyMichael Stanley - Live In Tangiers: The Acoustic Shows1998
  • The Music Of Michael StanleyMichael Stanley & Friends - MS-LIVE 2K1999
  • The Music Of Michael StanleyMichael Stanley - Eighteen Down2000
  • The Music Of Michael StanleyMichael Stanley - The Ground2003
  • The Music Of Michael StanleyMichael Stanley and the Resonators - Instant Live2004
  • The Music Of Michael StanleyMichael Stanley - American Road2005
  • The Music Of Michael StanleyMichael Stanley - The Farrago Sessions2006
  • The Music Of Michael StanleyMichael Stanley - The Soft Addictions2007
  • The Music Of Michael StanleyMichael Stanley - Just Another Night2008
  • The Music Of Michael StanleyMichael Stanley - Shadowland2009
  • The Music Of Michael StanleyMichael Stanley - The Hang2012
  • The Music Of Michael StanleyMichael Stanley - The Ride2013
  • The Music Of Michael StanleyMichael Stanley - The Job2014
  • The Music Of Michael StanleyMichael Stanley - The Solo Years 1995–20142014
  • The Music Of Michael StanleyMichael Stanley - And Then...2015
  • The Music Of Michael StanleyMichael Stanley Band - Live At The Ritz NYC 19832015
  • The Music Of Michael StanleyMichael Stanley - In A Very Short Time2016
The Music Of Michael Stanley
