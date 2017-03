Major Winter Storm Hammers East Coast – March 14, 2017 Major Blizzard Hammers East Coast With High Winds And Heavy Snow NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 14: A woman walks her dog in the sleet and snow on March 14, 2017 in New York City. New York City and New Jersey are under a state of emergency as a blizzard is expected to bring over one foot of snow and high winds to the area. Schools, flights, businesses and public transportation are closed or restricted throughout the area. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)