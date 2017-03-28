Latest Photos
Sponsored By
- Eric Clapton Through The YearsEric Clapton17th October 1967: British blues-rock guitarist Eric Clapton of the rock group Cream, being interviewed at Los Angeles Airport, October 1967. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)
- Eric Clapton Through The YearsPeace CoupleBritish guitarist Eric Clapton, of the rock groups Blind Faith and the Cream, with Alice Ormsby Gore, the daughter of Lord Harlech, after the announcement of their engagement, in London. (Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images)
- Eric Clapton Through The YearsRock 'N' Roll Circus
- Eric Clapton Through The Yearseric-clapton-by-larry-busacca
- Eric Clapton Through The YearsEric Clapton performanceEric Clapton performing onstage in Knebworth, England. 1990. Photo by Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect
- Eric Clapton Through The YearsEric Clapton11th April 1974: British blues-rock guitarist Eric Clapton at the China Garden in Soho, London at a special party to mark his return to recording and live performance. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)
- Eric Clapton Through The YearsYardbirds With Beck13th April 1965: British rhythm and blues group The Yardbirds, from left to right; Chris Dreja (rhythm guitar), Keith Relf (vocals, harmonica), Jim McCarty (drums), Jeff Beck (lead guitar) and Paul, or 'Sam', Samwell-Smith (bass guitar). They plan to tour with the Kinks at the end of April and hope that their next single, 'Heartful Of Soul' out in June, is as successful as their current hit 'For Your Love', recorded with previous lead guitarist, Eric Clapton. (Photo by John Pratt/Keystone Features/Getty Images)
- Eric Clapton Through The YearsEric-Clapton-1-by-Maria
- Eric Clapton Through The Yearseric clapton by-larry-busaca-getty
- Eric Clapton Through The YearsRolling Stones Circus
- Eric Clapton Through The Yearseric-clapton-keith-richards.jpg
- Eric Clapton Through The YearsRock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Eric Clapton (
- Eric Clapton Through The YearsClapton's Rainbow ConcertAn all-star line-up performing at Eric Clapton's Rainbow Concert at the Rainbow Theatre in London, 13th January 1973. The concert was organized by Pete Townsend and marked Clapton's comeback after a period of heroin addiction. Left to right: Steve Winwood, Ronnie Wood, Ric Grech, Jimmy Karstein, Eric Clapton, Pete Townshend and Rebop Kwaku Baah. The concert was released as a live album later that year. (Photo by P. Floyd/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
- Eric Clapton Through The YearsPavarotti and Friends Concert ConcertMODENA, ITALY - MAY 27: British singer/guitarist Eric Clapton performs at the Pavarotti and Friends 2003 concert May 27, 2003 in Modena, Italy. This year's concert, the 10th edition of the Pavarotti and Friends benefits, will donate all the funds raised to help Iraqi refugees. (Photo by Giuseppe Cacace/Getty Images)
- Eric Clapton Through The YearsEric Clapton Plays At Birkdale SchoolSHEFFIELD - MARCH 18: Guitar legend Eric Clapton gives a performance in Birkdale school sports hall, Sheffield, England on March 18, 2003. Clapton performed at his daughter Ruth's school to raise money for music and computer equipment. Some of the proceeds will also be donated to a drug rehabilitation center in Antigua, which former addict Clapton has supported for several years. (Photo by Getty Images)
- Eric Clapton Through The YearsBritains Queen Elizabeth II meets legendLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM: Britains Queen Elizabeth II meets legendary guitarists Jeff Beck (L), Eric Clapton (2nd L), Jimmy Page (C) and Brian May (2nd R) during a reception at Buckingham Palace in London, 1 March, 2005. The all-star gathering is a royal tribute to Britain's music industry and follows an earlier children's concert at the Palace for 250 youngsters from schools in five London boroughs, alongside choristers from the Chapel Royal. AFP PHOTO/KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/WPA POOL (Photo credit should read KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/AFP/Getty Images)
- Eric Clapton Through The YearsCream20th August 1967: The members of the rock group Cream, (from left) Jack Bruce, Ginger Baker and Eric Clapton at London Airport on their way to Los Angeles. (Photo by George Stroud/Express/Getty Images)
- Eric Clapton Through The Years20th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - ShowNEW YORK - MARCH 14: Eric Clapton performs onstage at the 20th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel March 14, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)
- Eric Clapton Through The YearsEric Clapton Plays PerthPERTH, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 11: Eric Clapton performs on stage in concert at Members Equity Stadium on February 11, 2007 in Perth, Australia. The 2007 tour is 16 Grammy award-winning Clapton's third tour in Australia and his first tour in Australia since 1990. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
- Eric Clapton Through The YearsFive Live Yardbirds21st January 1965: British rhythm 'n' blues legends The Yardbirds, (from left) Chris Dreja, Paul Samwell-Smith, Jim McCarty, Keith Relf and Eric Clapton, playing at Woolwich. Clapton left the band shortly after in protest at a change of direction, which saw the Yardbirds experiment with diverse elements such as feedback and Gregorian chants as their music embraced pop, pyschedelia and proto-heavy metal. (Photo by Pace/Getty Images)
- Eric Clapton Through The YearsEric Clapton And Steve Winwood In Concert At The MGM GrandLAS VEGAS - JUNE 27: Music artist Eric Clapton performs during a concert with Steve Winwood at the MGM Grand Garden Arena June 27, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
- Eric Clapton Through The YearsEric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar FestivalBRIDGEVIEW , IL - JULY 28: Musician Buddy Guy (L) hugs musician Eric Clapton after their performance during the Crossroads Guitar Festival 2007 held at Toyota Park on July 28, 2007 in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Gibson)
- Eric Clapton Through The YearsSir Eric Clapton - Book Launch PartyLONDON - NOVEMBER 01: Sir Eric Clapton poses for a photograph at his book launch party at the Getty Images Gallery on November 1, 2007 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
- Eric Clapton Through The YearsBritish musician Eric Clapton is pictureBritish musician Eric Clapton is pictured in the starting grid of the Sakhir racetrack, on April 06, 2008 in Manama, before the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix. AFP PHOTO GUILLAUME BAPTISTE (Photo credit should read GUILLAUME BAPTISTE/AFP/Getty Images)
- Eric Clapton Through The YearsShow: The Prince's Trust Rock Gala 2010LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 17: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Eric Clapton performs at The Prince's Trust Rock Gala 2010 supported by Novae at the Royal Albert Hall on November 17, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)
- Eric Clapton Through The Years41st Annual Grammy Awards - ShowB. B. King and Eric Clapton at the 1999 Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles, CA on February 24, 1999 Photo by Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect
- Eric Clapton Through The YearsRock 'N' Roll CircusL-R: Rolling Stones guitarist Brian Jones, artist Yoko Ono and her husband, Beatles guitarist John Lennon, with his son Julian on his lap, guitarist Eric Clapton, and behind them singer Roger Daltrey of The Who, gather at Internel Studios in Stonebridge Park, Wembley, where they watched some of the circus acts who will appear in a television spectacular planned by the Rolling Stones, 'The Rolling Stones' Rock 'n' Roll Circus,' England, December 10, 1968. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
- Eric Clapton Through The YearsEric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival 2013 - Day 1 - ShowNEW YORK, NY - APRIL 12: Eric Clapton performs on stage during the 2013 Crossroads Guitar Festival at Madison Square Garden on April 12, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)
- Eric Clapton Through The YearsEric At The Rainbow13th January 1973: British blues-rock singer and guitarist, Eric Clapton, in concert at the Rainbow Rooms. (Photo by Express/Express/Getty Images)
- Eric Clapton Through The YearsEric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival 2013 - Day 1 - ShowNEW YORK, NY - APRIL 12: Eric Clapton performs on stage during the 2013 Crossroads Guitar Festival at Madison Square Garden on April 12, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)
- Eric Clapton Through The YearsRock & Roll Circus10th December 1968: British musicians Eric Clapton, John Lennon (1940 - 1980) - with his wife, artist Yoko Ono and his son Julian - and Brian Jones (1942 - 1969) pictured at a press conference at Internel Studios in Stonebridge Park, Wembley, for the Rolling Stones' Rock & Roll Circus project. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
- Eric Clapton Through The YearsPrivate Concert18th May 1964: British rock group the Yardbirds, (left to right) lead guitarist Eric Clapton, bassist Paul Samwell-Smith, singer Keith Relf, drummer Jim McCarty, and rhythm guitarist Christopher Dreja performing on a backyard patio for British playwright Lord Willis and his daughter Sally. (Photo by Daily Express/Hulton Archive/etty Images)
- Eric Clapton Through The YearsRock and Roll guitarist Eric Clapton conducts a brWASHINGTON, : Rock and Roll guitarist Eric Clapton conducts a brief sound check inside a tent on the South Lawn of the White House 22 October 1999 in Washington, DC. US President Bill Clinton and the First Lady will be hosting the "Concert of the Century-Save the Music" for VH-1 with Clapton and many of music's superstars 23 October 1999 at the White House. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/Paul J. RICHARDS (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)
- Eric Clapton Through The YearsClapton At Home20th February 1971: Rock guitarist, Eric Clapton at his home in Ewhurst, Surrey. (Photo by Len Trievnor/Express/Getty Images)
- Eric Clapton Through The YearsThe Cream20th August 1967: The three piece British rock group Cream. From left to right - Jack Bruce, Ginger Baker and Eric Clapton, with girlfriends, at London Airport. Amongst them is Clapton's girlfriend, model Charlotte Martin. (Photo by George Stroud/Express/Getty Images)
- Eric Clapton Through The YearsClapton And Patti1st April 1975: British blues-rock guitarist Eric Clapton and his girlfriend fashion model Patti Boyd, ex-wife of ex-Beatle George Harrison, pictured at the premiere of the rock musical film 'Tommy' in London's Leicester Square. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)
- Eric Clapton Through The YearsClapton And Friend17th October 1967: English rock guitarist Eric Clapton, with girlfriend Charlotte Martin at London Airport. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)
- Eric Clapton Through The YearsRolling Stones Circus10th December 1968: Watching a trapeze artist at Internel Studios in Stonebridge Park, Wembley, during a rehearsal for a TV spectacular The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus, are l to r (back row) Brian Jones (1942 - 1969) of the Rolling Stones, Mitch Mitchell of the Jimi Hendrix Experience, (front row l to r) Keith Moon (1947 - 1978) of The Who, Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones, Yoko Ono, Julian Lennon, John Lennon (1940 - 1980) of the Beatles, and Eric Clapton (ex member of Cream). (Photo by Michael Webb/Keystone/Getty Images)
- Eric Clapton Through The YearsYardbirds With Beck13th April 1965: British rhythm and blues group The Yardbirds, from left to right; Chris Dreja (rhythm guitar), Keith Relf (vocals, harmonica), Jim McCarty (drums), Jeff Beck (lead guitar) and Paul, or 'Sam', Samwell-Smith (bass guitar). They plan to tour with the Kinks at the end of April and hope that their next single, 'Heartful Of Soul' out in June, is as successful as their current hit 'For Your Love', recorded with previous lead guitarist, Eric Clapton. (Photo by John Pratt/Keystone Features/Getty Images)
- Eric Clapton Through The YearsRock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Eric Clapton sNEW YORK, UNITED STATES: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Eric Clapton sings during induction ceremonies 06 March 2000 at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York. This was the third time Clapton has been inducted into the Hall of Fame. (Electronic Image) AFP PHOTO Stan HONDA (Photo credit should read STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images)
- Eric Clapton Through The YearsRainbow Concert13th January 1973: Rock guitarists, Pete Townshend of The Who, and Eric Clapton performing at the Rainbow Theatre in London. (Photo by P. Floyd/Express/Getty Images)
- Eric Clapton Through The YearsClapton Engaged7th September 1969: British singer and guitarist Eric Clapton of rock groups Blind Faith and Cream, with his fiancee Alice Ormsby-Gore, daughter of Lord Harlech. (Photo by David Cairns/Express/Getty Images)
- Eric Clapton Through The YearsClapton And Patti1st April 1975: British blues-rock guitarist Eric Clapton and his girlfriend fashion model Patti Boyd, ex-wife of ex-Beatle George Harrison, pictured at the premiere of the rock musical film 'Tommy' in London's Leicester Square. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)
- Eric Clapton Through The YearsBritish singer Eric Clapton performs in MontevideoMONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY: British singer Eric Clapton performs in Montevideo, Uruguay, 08 October 2001, as part of his world tour. AFP PHOTO/Miguel ROJO (Photo credit should read MIGUEL ROJO/AFP/Getty Images)
- Eric Clapton Through The YearsBritish rock star Eric Clapton poses with the sixLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 24: British rock star Eric Clapton poses with the six Grammys he won 24 February 1993 at the 35th annual Grammy Awards. His song "Tears in Heaven" won both as record and song of the year, and his album "Unplugged" won as album of the year. (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)
- Eric Clapton Through The YearsSinger-songwriter Eric Clapton poses at Christie'sLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 1: Singer-songwriter Eric Clapton poses at Christie's 01 June 1999 with his 1956 Fender Stratocaster guitar (which he used on the albums Just One Night, Backless and Slowhand) in front of a selection of his guitars which will go under the hammer in New York on 24 June to raise money for a drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre in the Caribbean island of Antigua. London-born Clapton has made Antigua his second home for the last 20 years. (Photo credit should read SINEAD LYNCH/AFP/Getty Images)
- Eric Clapton Through The YearsClapton's Rainbow ConcertAn all-star line-up performing at Eric Clapton's Rainbow Concert at the Rainbow Theatre in London, 13th January 1973. The concert was organized by Pete Townsend and marked Clapton's comeback after a period of heroin addiction. Left to right: Steve Winwood, Ronnie Wood, Ric Grech, Jimmy Karstein, Eric Clapton, Pete Townshend and Rebop Kwaku Baah. The concert was released as a live album later that year. (Photo by P. Floyd/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
- Eric Clapton Through The YearsRock star Eric Clapton arriving at the PhotographeLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 12: Rock star Eric Clapton arriving at the Photographers Gallery Covent Garden in London this evening (Thursday) for an exhibition of still pictures taken on the film set of "Nil by Mouth". Photo by Samantha Pearce/PA. (Photo credit should read BY SAMANTHA PEARCE/AFP/Getty Images)
- Eric Clapton Through The YearsBritish rock legend Eric Clapton performs on stageZUERICH, SWITZERLAND - MARCH 5: British rock legend Eric Clapton performs on stage during his sellout concert in the Hallenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland, 05 March 2001. (Photo credit should read FRANCO GRECO/AFP/Getty Images)
- Eric Clapton Through The YearsEric And PattieBritish musician Eric Clapton and his girlfriend Pattie Boyd leave Heathrow for the USA, 28th February 1975. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
More Latest Photos2017 NCAA Tournament Cheerleaders – Sweet 16 and Elite 8Pictures from the best cheerleaders and spirit squads of the sweet 16 and elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament!2017 NCAA Tournament Cheerleaders - Rounds 1 and 2Pictures from the NCAA Tournament first and second rounds with school cheerleaders and spirit squads!Cleveland St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017Pictures from Cleveland's 2017 celebration of St. Patrick's Day!Major Winter Storm Hammers East Coast - March 14, 2017Pictures from the east coast's big March snow storm of 2017Paula Balish at Cricket Wireless - March 10, 2017The Music Of Michael Stanley