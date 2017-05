A Look Back At The Elegant Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis The Inauguration Of President John F. Kennedy American President John Fitzgerald Kennedy (1917 - 1963) stands on a platform for his inauguration as 35th President on the east front of the US Capitol, January 20, 1961. (L-R) His parents, Rose and Joseph Kennedy, First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy (1929 - 1994), Vice President Lyndon Baines Johnson (1908 - 1973) and his wife, Lady Bird Johnson accompany him on the platform. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)