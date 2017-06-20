Brian Wilson Through The Years

Latest Photos
- Brian Wilson Through The Yearsbrian-wilson-getty-946
- Brian Wilson Through The Yearsdl_brianwilsonbook
- Brian Wilson Through The YearsBrian Wilson
- Brian Wilson Through The Yearsbrian-wilson-new-by-frank-micelotta.jpg
- Brian Wilson Through The Yearsbrian-wilson_2015.jpg
- Brian Wilson Through The YearsBrian Wilson And Jeff Beck With Al Jardine & David Marks Plus Special Guest Blondie ChaplinLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 20: Musicians Brian Wilson (L) and Jeff Beck appear onstage at the Greek Theatre on October 20, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
- Brian Wilson Through The YearsThe 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Musicians Al Jardine, Bruce Johnston, Brian Wilson, Mike Love and David Marks of The Beach Boys perform onstage at the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
- Brian Wilson Through The YearsThe 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Press RoomLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Musicians Bruce Johnston, David Marks, Brian Wilson, Mike Love and Al Jardine of The Beach Boys pose in the press room at the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
- Brian Wilson Through The YearsMusiCares 2005 Person of the Year Tribute to Brian Wilson - ShowHOLLYWOOD - FEBRUARY 11: Musician Brian Wilson (C) accepts his award onstage with Recording Academy President Neil Portnow (R) looking on at the MusiCares 2005 Person of the Year Tribute to Brian Wilson at the Palladium on February 11, 2005 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)
- Brian Wilson Through The YearsThe Beach BoysAmerican rock band The Beach Boys at London Airport, UK, 1st November 1964. From left to right, Carl Wilson, Dennis Wilson, Al Jardine, Brian Wilson and Mike Love. (Photo by George Stroud/Express/Getty Images)
- Brian Wilson Through The Years2004 BMI Pop Awards - ArrivalsBEVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 11: BMI president Frances W. Preston (L) and musician and ICON Award Recipient Brian Wilson pose at the 2004 BMI Pop Awards at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on May 11, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
- Brian Wilson Through The YearsBrian Wilson Performs SMiLELOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 3: Musician Brian Wilson (r) and his band perform songs from SMiLE at the Walt Disney Concert Hall on November 3, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images)
- Brian Wilson Through The YearsBeach Boys2nd November 1964: American pop group The Beach Boys. Back row - Brian Wilson and Dennis Wilson (1944 - 1983). Front row left to right - Mike Love, Al Jardine and Carl Wilson (1946 - 1998) and Mike Love. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
- Brian Wilson Through The Years2004 BMI Pop Awards - ShowBEVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 11: Musician Brian Wilson receives the ICON Award at the 2004 BMI Pop Awards at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on May 11, 2004 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
- Brian Wilson Through The YearsFormer Beach Boy Brian Wilson performs during theNEW YORK, UNITED STATES: Former Beach Boy Brian Wilson performs during the TNT Master's Series Tribute to him 29 March, 2001 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The tribute featured performances of Wilson songs by Billy Joel, Ricky Martin, Paul Simon and Wilson-Phillips. AFP PHOTO/Henny Ray ABRAMS (Photo credit should read HENNY RAY ABRAMS/AFP/Getty Images)
- Brian Wilson Through The YearsFormer Beach Boy Brian Wilson (L) is joined on staNEW YORK, UNITED STATES: Former Beach Boy Brian Wilson (L) is joined on stage by the members of Wilson Phillips, his daughters Carney Wilson (2nd from L) and Wendy Wilson (R), and Chyna Phillips (2nd from R), during the final song in the Brian Wilson tribute at the Radio City Music Hall in New York 29 March, 2001. Wilson Phillips performed for the first time in 10 years during the tribute. AFP PHOTO Henny Ray ABRAMS (Photo credit should read HENNY RAY ABRAMS/AFP/Getty Images)
- Brian Wilson Through The YearsMusician Elton John (L) performs a song with formeNEW YORK, UNITED STATES: Musician Elton John (L) performs a song with former Beach Boy Brian Wilson (R) during a tribute to Wilson at the Radio City Music Hall in New York 29 March, 2001. AFP PHOTO Henny Ray ABRAMS (Photo credit should read HENNY RAY ABRAMS/AFP/Getty Images)
- Brian Wilson Through The YearsBeach Boys2nd November 1964: American pop band The Beach Boys, three brothers, one cousin and a schoolfriend, dressed in matching suits and ties, visit Britain to promote their new release 'When I Grow Up'. The Beach Boys are (clockwise from top left) Carl Wilson (1946 - 1998), Dennis Wilson (1944 - 1983), Brian Wilson, Al Jardine and Mike Love. (Photo by Kent Gavin/Keystone/Getty Images)
- Brian Wilson Through The YearsThe Beach Boys17th November 1964: American pop group The Beach Boys in 1964. From left to right, Mike Love, Al Jardine, Brian Wilson, Dennis Wilson (1944 - 1983) and Carl Wilson (1946 - 1998). (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)
- Brian Wilson Through The YearsPop Phenomenon2nd November 1964: American pop group The Beach Boys in 1964. From left to right, Dennis Wilson (1944 - 1983), Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine and Carl Wilson (1946 - 1998) (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
- Brian Wilson Through The YearsAmerican singer and co-founder of the BePARIS, FRANCE: American singer and co-founder of the Beach Boys Brian Wilson performs on the stage of the Olympiahall, 14 March 2004 in Paris. AFP PHOTO PIERRE ANDRIEU (Photo credit should read PIERRE ANDRIEU/AFP/Getty Images)
- Brian Wilson Through The YearsAmerican singer and co-founder of the BePARIS, FRANCE: American singer and co-founder of the Beach Boys Brian Wilson performs on the stage of the Olympiahall, 14 March 2004 in Paris. AFP PHOTO PIERRE ANDRIEU (Photo credit should read PIERRE ANDRIEU/AFP/Getty Images)
- Brian Wilson Through The YearsBrian WilsonWESTWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 16: Musician Brian Wilson and his wife Melinda arrive at the Carl Wilson Benefit Foundation Concert "An Evening With Brian Wilson & Friends" at UCLA's Royce Hall on October 16, 2003 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
- Brian Wilson Through The YearsBrian Wilson in ConcertBrian Wilson performs live at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, Ca. 6/12/01. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images.
- Brian Wilson Through The YearsTommy Smothers and Brian WilsonLOS ANGELES - JUNE 27: Comic Tommy Smothers (L) and singer/songwriter Brian Wilson at the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame 2003 , featuring inductees Roger Daltrey, Patti LuPone and The Smothers Brothers at the Hollywood Bowl on June 27, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
- Brian Wilson Through The YearsJosh Groban and Brian WilsonLOS ANGELES - JUNE 27: Singers Josh Groban and Brian Wilson pose at the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame 2003, featuring inductees Roger Daltrey, Patti LuPone and The Smothers Brothers at the Hollywood Bowl on June 27, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
- Brian Wilson Through The YearsSongwriter Brian Wilson and his wifeUNDATED FILE PHOTO: Songwriter Brian Wilson and his wife. (Photo by Diane Freed)
- Brian Wilson Through The YearsAn All-Star Tribute to Brain Wilson392606 05: Musician Brian Wilson poses for a portrait during "An All-Star Tribute to Brain Wilson." (Photo Courtesy of TNT/Getty Images)
- Brian Wilson Through The Yearsbrian-wilson-1-of-1-2.jpg
- Brian Wilson Through The YearsJeff Beck (L) and Brian Wilson
- Brian Wilson Through The YearsBrian WilsonNEW ORLEANS, LA - APRIL 27: Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys performs during the 2012 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Presented by Shell at the Fair Grounds Race Course on April 27, 2012 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
- Brian Wilson Through The Yearsbrian_and_al_by_kevin_winter_.jpg
- Brian Wilson Through The YearsBeach Boys Perform At Red Rock ResortLAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 27: Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys performs at the Red Rock Casino, Resort and Spa on May 27, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)
- Brian Wilson Through The YearsBeach Boys 50th Anniversary Concert Tour - Tucson, AZTUCSON, AZ - APRIL 24: Musician Brian Wilson performs during the Beach Boys 50th Anniversary Concert Tour at Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater on April 24, 2012 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Moore/Getty Images)
- Brian Wilson Through The YearsThe 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Musician Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys performs onstage at the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
- Brian Wilson Through The Years2012 MusiCares Person Of The Year Tribute To Paul McCartney - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Musician Brian Wilson (L) and Melinda Wilson arrive at the 2012 MusiCares Person of the Year Tribute to Paul McCartney held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 10, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images For The Recording Academy)
- Brian Wilson Through The YearsThe 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Musicians Brian Wilson and Mike Love of The Beach Boys perform onstage at the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
- Brian Wilson Through The Years2008 Sydney Festival Photo CallSYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 03: Musician Brian Wilson poses during a photo call for the 2008 Sydney Festival at Hyde Park on January 3, 2008 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Gaye Gerard/Getty Images)
- Brian Wilson Through The YearsSydney Festival 2008 - Opening NightSYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 05: Legendary Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys performs during the opening night for the 2008 Sydney Festival in the Domain on January 5, 2008 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Gaye Gerard/Getty Images)
- Brian Wilson Through The YearsBeach Boys Perform At Red Rock ResortLAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 27: Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys performs at the Red Rock Casino, Resort and Spa on May 27, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)
- Brian Wilson Through The YearsBrian Wilson Signs Copies of "That Lucky Old Sun"BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 08: Director Brett Ratner (L) poses with musician Brian Wilson as he signs copies of "That Lucky Old Sun" at Taschen on October 8, 2009, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
- Brian Wilson Through The Years53rd Annual NARM Convention Awards Dinner - InsideLOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 12: Musician Brian Wilson (L) attends the 53rd Annual NARM Convention Awards Dinner on May 12, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images)
- Brian Wilson Through The YearsUK Music Hall Of Fame 2006 - ConcertLONDON - NOVEMBER 14: Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys performs at the UK Music Hall Of Fame 2006, at Alexandra Palace on November 14, 2006 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images)
- Brian Wilson Through The YearsThe Beach BoysThe Beach Boys (ft. Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, Bruce Johnston, and David Marks) perform at Blossom Music Center on June 13, 2012. (Photo Credit: Carl Harp / CBS Radio Cleveland)
- Brian Wilson Through The YearsSydney Festival 2008 - Opening NightHappy Birthday to Beach Boy Brian Wilson. (Photo by Gaye Gerard/Getty Images)
- Brian Wilson Through The YearsBrian WilsonIn 2004, Brian Wilson releases Gettin' in Over My Head. The album features guest appearances by Paul McCartney, Elton John and Eric Clapton. (McCartney and Wilson had never before recorded together.) The album is a commercial flop, falling off the Billboard album chart after just two weeks. (Photo by Gaye Gerard/Getty Images)
- Brian Wilson Through The YearsBrian Wilson Signs Copies of "That Lucky Old Sun"BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 08: Musician Brian Wilson signs copies of "That Lucky Old Sun" at Taschen on October 8, 2009, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
