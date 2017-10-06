  • Rock Inspired Halloween Costumes23rd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala - ShowBEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 15: Musician Gene Simmons of KISS performs onstage during the 23rd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 15, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for Race To Erase MS)
  • Rock Inspired Halloween CostumesWar Is OverJohn Lennon (1940 - 1980) and Yoko Ono pose on the steps of the Apple building in London, holding one of the posters that they distributed to the world's major cities as part of a peace campaign protesting against the Vietnam War. 'War Is Over, If You Want It'. (Photo by Frank Barratt/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • Rock Inspired Halloween CostumesQueen In Leeds29th May 1982: Freddie Mercury (1946 - 1991), lead singer of 70s hard rock quartet Queen, in concert at Leeds Football Club. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • Rock Inspired Halloween CostumesThe Tonight Show with Jay LenoBURBANK, CA - OCTOBER 14: Velvet Revolver's Slash performs on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" at the NBC Studios on October 14, 2004 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
  • Rock Inspired Halloween CostumesBeatles Are Back2nd July 1964: The Beatles (from left to right, John Lennon (1940 - 1980), George Harrison (1943 - 2001), Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr) arrive back at London Airport after their Australian tour. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)
  • Rock Inspired Halloween CostumesDebbie Harry1980: Debbie Harry, American model and lead singer of the new wave band, Blondie, on stage. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • Rock Inspired Halloween CostumesLaughing Elviscirca 1975: American popular singer and film star Elvis Presley (1935 - 1977), to his fans the undisputed 'King of Rock 'n' Roll'. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
  • Rock Inspired Halloween Costumes(FILES) The Rolling Stones, L-R, CharlieNew York, UNITED STATES: (FILES) The Rolling Stones, L-R, Charlie Watts , Mick Jagger, Ron Wood and Keith Richards appear on stage to announce their new world tour during press conference and concert at the Julliard School of Music in this 10 May 2005 file photo. The 60-something rockers have sparked political controversy with their song "Sweet Neo Con," a tune that takes a swipe at US conservatives. AFP PHOTO / Timothy A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Rock Inspired Halloween CostumesBret Michaels Performs At The PalmsLAS VEGAS - JANUARY 31: Music artist Bret Michaels (R) and guitarist Pete Evick perform during the kickoff of the "Rock of Love Bus Tour" at The Pearl concert theater at the Palms Casino Resort January 31, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
  • Rock Inspired Halloween CostumesQueen + Adam Lambert in ClevelandPhotos: Samantha Severo, CBS Radio Cleveland
  • Rock Inspired Halloween CostumesDavid BowieDavid Bowie (wearing an eyepatch) performs 'Rebel Rebel' on the TV show TopPop on 7th February 1974 in Hilversum, Netherlands. He plays a Hagstrom Kent guitar. (Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns)
  • Rock Inspired Halloween CostumesJanis Joplin5th April 1969: Rock singer Janis Joplin (1943 - 1970). (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)
  • Rock Inspired Halloween CostumesTom Jones With Elvis And Priscilla PresleyWelsh-born entertainer Tom Jones poses with Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla, Las Vegas, Nevada, 1st July 1971. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • Rock Inspired Halloween CostumesGuns N' Roses And Sebastian Bach Perform At The Joint At The Hard Rock Hotel & CasinoLAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 30: Singer Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses performs at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino December 30, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
  • Rock Inspired Halloween CostumesAnn & Nany Wilson Of The Rock Group HeartPortrait of sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson of the rock group Heart on tour in Europe, 1976. (Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images)
  • Rock Inspired Halloween CostumesRod Stewart And Stevie Nicks In ConcertATLANTA, GA - MARCH 24: Recording Artists Rod Stewart and Stevie Nicks perform at Philips Arena on March 24, 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
  • Rock Inspired Halloween Costumes11th Annual Musicares Map Fund Benefit ConcertNEW YORK, NY - MAY 28: Musician Joan Jett performs at the 11th Annual Musicares Map Fund Benefit concert at Best Buy Theater on May 28, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)
  • Rock Inspired Halloween CostumesStevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac(Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • Rock Inspired Halloween Costumesthe-beatles-sgt-peppers-album-cover-DL
  • Rock Inspired Halloween Costumes2014 10th Annual MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit Concert - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 12: TV personality Kelly Osbourne (L) and musician Ozzy Osbourne attend the 10th annual MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit Concert at Club Nokia on May 12, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Rock Inspired Halloween CostumesFRANCE-MUSIC-SPRINGSTEENAmerican Bruce Springsteen performs, on June 29, 1985 in La Courneuve, outside Paris. AFP PHOTO MICHEL GANGNE (Photo Credit: MICHEL GANGNE/AFP/Getty Images)(Photo Credit: MICHEL GANGNE/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Rock Inspired Halloween Costumes23rd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala - ShowBEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 15: Musician Eric Singer of KISS performs onstage during the 23rd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 15, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for Race To Erase MS)
  • Rock Inspired Halloween CostumesMusic Biz 2017 - Industry Jam 2NASHVILLE, TN - MAY 15: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Singer/Songwriter Alice Cooper (pictured) performs with 3 original band members Michael Bruce, Dennis Dunaway and Neal Smith during Music Biz 2017 - Industry Jam 2 at the Renaissance Hotel on May 15, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
  • Rock Inspired Halloween CostumesZZ Top at Hard Rock Rocksino February 25, 2017Photo Credit: JR Eaton/CBS Radio Cleveland
  • Rock Inspired Halloween CostumesElton John Performs at the Twickenham StoopLONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 03: Elton John performs live at Twickenham Stoop on June 3, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Harlequins)
  • Rock Inspired Halloween CostumesSWEDEN-MUSIC-JIMI HENDRIX-CONCERTAmerican singer and guitarist Jimi Hendrix performs on stage on May 24, 1967 at Grona Lund in Stockholm, Sweden. / AFP PHOTO / TT NEWS AGENCY AND Svenska Dagbladet / - (Photo credit should read -/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Rock Inspired Halloween Costumesozzy.jpgLarry Busacca/Getty Images
  • Rock Inspired Halloween CostumesFox's "American Idol 2012" Finale - Results Show - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 23: Singer Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs onstage during Fox's "American Idol 2012" results show at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on May 23, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)
  • Rock Inspired Halloween Costumesprince by-BERTRAND-GUAYPrince (Bertrand Guay/Getty Images)
  • Rock Inspired Halloween CostumesBilly IdolBilly Idol, 1984. Photo Credit: Robert Alford, Courtesy of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum
  • Rock Inspired Halloween CostumesFarm Aid 2009ST LOUIS, MO - OCTOBER 04: Willie Nelson performs during Farm Aid 2009 at the Verizon Wireless Amphitheater on October 4, 2009 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
  • Rock Inspired Halloween Costumes11 - Judas Priest (Eligible since 1999)(Photo Credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images)
  • Rock Inspired Halloween CostumesHeavy Metal at Madison Square Garden375383 09: Singer Bruce Dickinson of the heavy metal band Iron Maiden performs live August 5, 2000 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Photo by George De Sota/Liaison)
  • Rock Inspired Halloween CostumesMichael Stanley at Music Box Supper Club - May 6, 2017Photo Credit: JR Eaton/CBS Radio Cleveland
  •  Next Gallery New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Indians - 2017 ALDS Game One
Categories: Features

More Latest Photos

Rock Inspired Halloween CostumesSome of the best Halloween costumes come from the craziest musical eras.
New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Indians - 2017 ALDS Game One
Paula Balish at Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer Pitch Those Pills - October 4, 2017
2017-18 NFL Cheerleaders Week 4
Remembering Tom Petty
WNCX at Dawg Pound Drive - October 1, 2017

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Get The New Radio.Com App
TSO: December 29, 2017
Albums Turning 40 In 2017

Listen Live