Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees – 2017 ALDS Game 3 Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game Three NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 08: Aroldis Chapman #54 of the New York Yankees gets the save and celebrates a 1-0 win against the Cleveland Indians with Gary Sanchez #24 of the New York Yankees during Game Three of the American League Divisional Series at Yankee Stadium on October 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)