2017-18 Cleveland Cavaliers 2017-18 Cleveland Cavaliers Media Day CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 25: Dwyane Wade #9 of the Cleveland Cavaliers poses for a portrait during Media Day at the Cleveland Clinic Courts on September 25, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Michael J. LeBrecht IINBAE via Getty Images)